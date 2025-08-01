MIRI, Aug 1 — Several key flood mitigation projects are currently being carried out in the Miri parliamentary constituency to address recurring flood issues, said Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.

Chiew, in a statement yesterday, said the initiatives were part of the government’s broader efforts following major floods in Sarawak earlier this year.

“In the current parliamentary sitting, I submitted a question to the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (Petra) regarding flood mitigation plans for Miri and follow-up actions after the recent floods,” he said.

He said in its reply, the ministry informed that the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) is implementing several key initiatives.

Among them is the Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) for the Miri River Basin, currently underway with an allocation of RM31 million. The project is scheduled for completion in January 2026.

In addition, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Programme (PRAB) is being rolled out in phases across Sarawak.

“PRAB Phase 2, which covers two major river basins in the state, is expected to be completed by 2028, while Phase 3 – involving 19 major river basins including Miri – is set to begin in March 2026,” he said.

While welcoming the ministry’s comprehensive plans, Chiew cautioned that successful outcomes would depend on timely execution, adequate funding, and close coordination between federal, state, and local authorities.

“I will continue to engage with the relevant agencies to monitor progress and ensure these projects deliver tangible benefits to the people of Miri,” he said.

Chiew also emphasised the need for close stakeholder cooperation to make Miri a safer, more resilient, and liveable city. — The Borneo Post