KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) will activate traffic diversion on the route between the Bukit Gambir-Tangkak Elevated Interchange at KM166.79 to KM168.26, in both directions, of the North-South Expressway from Aug 5 to Dec 30.

PLUS said the diversion would be activated in stages to enable bridge construction work carried out across the highway by Public Works Department (JKR) contractors.

“Highway users are recommended to plan their journey during this period.

“They are also advised to obey all traffic signage and instructions issued by PLUS staff along the affected area,” it said in a statement today.

The latest traffic information can be obtained via the PLUS application, the PUTRI Virtual Assistant, the X-@plustrafik application and the Variable Message Sign (VMS) displays at selected locations or contact PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000 for emergency assistance. — Bernama