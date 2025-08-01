KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Kuala Terengganu MP Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim has apologised for wrongly claiming that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wore Indonesian batik during the tabling of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) yesterday.

In a Facebook post last night, the Perikatan Nasional lawmaker acknowledged the error and said he had deleted the statement.

“That was my mistake and I must correct it immediately,” he wrote.

The apology followed clarification from the founder of Bujins Batik, who confirmed that the batik shirt worn by Anwar was Malaysian made.

In a post on the boutique’s official Facebook page, the founder said he was proud that the prime minister had chosen to wear a Bujins design in Parliament, and stressed that the piece was Malaysian-made despite being inspired by Indonesian motifs.

The boutique, based in Tunjung, Kelantan, added that this was not the first time Anwar had worn its batik at official events, including during a recent visit to Indonesia.