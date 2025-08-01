KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The site of the bus crash that killed 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students at KM53 of the East-West Highway (Jalan Raya Timur Barat, JRTB) has been upgraded with the installation of solar-powered street lights, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

Other major improvements include resurfacing of the road and repairs to damaged guardrails following the June 9 incident, according to the Malay daily.

A 60km survey from Gerik town in Perak to the crash site in Banun, near Tasik Banding, revealed ongoing infrastructure works, particularly the installation of solar lights at sharp bends and narrow sections of the highway.

A Gerik resident, who wished to be known only as Sue, 39, told Utusan Malaysia she welcomed the upgrades as a preventive step to avoid similar tragedies.

“This gives drivers more confidence at night. JRTB hasn’t seen improvements like this in a long time and was quite neglected. It’s encouraging for those of us who frequently travel to Jeli,” she reportedly said.

Built during the communist insurgency in the 1970s, the Gerik-Jeli stretch cuts through dense forest, home to wild elephants and the Malayan tiger.

Another resident, Mohd Fadzil Abdul Aziz, 48, praised the government and the Public Works Ministry for responding swiftly, telling Utusan Malaysia that the upgrades have made a noticeable difference.

“Now the JRTB is well lit and much easier for road users. There’s even a viral video showing elephants visible under the solar lights,” he said.