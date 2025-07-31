KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Infrastructure and public facility projects, particularly those involving flood mitigation plan (RTB) and improvements to cross-border facilities, are among key initiatives outlined under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) for the 2026–2030 period.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling the 13MP in the Dewan Rakyat today, said RM20 billion has been allocated for the implementation of 103 flood mitigation plan (RTB) projects to reduce disaster risks and impacts.

Among the RTB projects to be implemented are those in Sungai Langat and Sungai Buloh, Selangor; Sungai Golok, Kelantan; Sungai Gemencheh, Tampin, Negeri Sembilan; Sungai Baru, Melaka; Sungai Johor Basin and Sungai Muar Basin, Johor; Sungai Pahang Basin; and Kuching city in Sarawak.

“The early warning system will also be improved with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology so that the people are better prepared and protected when facing disasters,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the implementation of several infrastructure projects that strengthen cross-border connectivity and economy will also continue.

These projects include upgrading the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complexes in Bukit Kayu Hitam and Rantau Panjang, Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) facilities in Sabah and Sarawak, and the Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok bridge linking Malaysia and Thailand.

Other initiatives include upgrading the Perlis Land Port to enhance trade with Thailand, improving border road networks connecting Sabah and Sarawak with Kalimantan, Indonesia, and developing the RTS Link between Malaysia and Singapore growth. — Bernama