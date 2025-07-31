JAKARTA, July 31 — Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, energy, and cross-border connectivity, while supporting efforts to expand opportunities in strategic sectors.

In a joint statement following the 13th Annual Consultation in Jakarta on Tuesday, both leaders welcomed the convening of the First Malaysia-Indonesia Investment Cooperation Working Group on September 2, 2024 in Indonesia, aimed at enhancing trade and investment ties.

“Both leaders noted new investment prospects in sectors such as infrastructure, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices, and pledged greater collaboration on food security and sustainability initiatives, including carbon trading,” stated the statement released by Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday night.

Prabowo welcomed continued Malaysian investment in Indonesia’s new Nusantara capital city (IKN), particularly in renewable energy and hydrogen development.

Both sides agreed to explore cross-border low-carbon energy trade between Peninsular Malaysia and Sumatra, including a direct interconnection to enhance regional integration.

The leaders also urged the swift convening of the Fourth Meeting of the Joint Trade and Investment Committee this year and called for expedited efforts to normalise trade at the Tebedu-Entikong border.

On the halal industry, Indonesia and Malaysia are committed to facilitating market access and regulatory alignment and aiming to strengthen Asean’s global halal competitiveness.

Acknowledging long-standing discussions since 2018, the leaders expressed hope that the MoU on counter-terrorism can be finalised and agreed to explore the technical aspects of transferring sentenced persons, pending relevant legal developments in Indonesia.

The leaders also reiterated commitments to protect Indonesian migrant workers and expand Indonesia’s Community Learning Centres (CLCs) in Malaysia in line with international commitments to children’s rights.

As co-founders of the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC), Malaysia and Indonesia reaffirmed cooperation on sustainable palm oil as well as counter negative global campaigns targeting the commodity, the statement said. — Bernama