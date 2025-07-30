KUALA LUMPUR July 30 — Two major expressways here will be temporarily closed this Sunday to accommodate the annual IJM Duo Highway Challenge Run.

New Pantai Expressway (NPE) and Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya) will be shut down from 1am to 11am on August 3, according to a joint announcement from the highway operators.

The NPE closure will affect the stretch from KM 1.8 at Kewajipan Roundabout in Subang Jaya to KM 11 towards Bangsar, as well as the section from Kuchai Lama Entrepreneurs Park to Pantai Dalam Toll Plaza in both directions.

Meanwhile, Besraya will be closed from the Kuchai Lama Interchange to Jalan Pandan 1 at KM 21.9 towards Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) in both directions during the same period.

The title sponsor for the run is IJM Corporation Berhad, which owns both expressways as well as the Kajang–Seremban Highway (Lekas).

Highway officials have received approval from the Ministry of Works and Malaysian Highway Authority for the temporary closure, with Royal Malaysia Police providing traffic management support.

Motorists are urged to use alternative routes during the closure period, with detailed information available on the NPE and Besraya social media platforms.

Emergency assistance will be available through dedicated hotlines at 1-300-88-1010 for NPE and 1-800-88-0999 for Besraya during the event.