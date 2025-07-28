PUTRAJAYA, July 28 — Fresh off his retirement as Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Sebli today reaffirmed his claim that he was pressured by a senior judge during his time on the Federal Court bench.

The allegation, first made during his farewell speech in Kuching, Sarawak on July 23, came just two days before his official retirement.

“I have nothing else to say. I stick to my speech,” Abdul Rahman told reporters when approached at the Palace of Justice after attending the swearing-in ceremony for his successor and other judicial appointments.

Asked why he had only recently made the claim public, Abdul Rahman replied, “I think this is the right time lah”.

When questioned whether he was concerned about possible repercussions, he said: “I am not worried. I am saying what is right”.

In his speech, Abdul Rahman alleged that the pressure came while he was still a junior Federal Court judge, before his elevation to Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak.

He was appointed a Federal Court judge on August 8, 2019, and later ascended to the role of Chief Judge on January 17, 2023.

Recounting the incident, he said he had circulated a draft judgment to six other Federal Court judges, in line with court protocol. He claimed a senior judge responded via email, criticising his views on a constitutional issue in the case.

Despite the alleged pressure, Abdul Rahman said he stood by his judgment. Three other judges agreed with his draft, forming the majority. The remaining three judges dissented.

He did not name the senior judge involved, nor did he identify the specific case referenced in his remarks.

Former chief justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, when approached by reporters today at the Palace of Justice, declined to engage in a direct back-and-forth over the remarks.

“I don’t want to make this a contest of words,” she said, before offering context about her tenure.

Tengku Maimun noted that she dissented in five out of 19 Federal Court cases involving constitutional issues during her six-year tenure as chief justice. She said this demonstrated judicial independence on the bench.

“Because if I had any influence on their decisions, then surely I would not be dissenting in five out of 19 cases involving especially constitutional law,” she said.