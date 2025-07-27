RAUB, July 27 — UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that in today’s challenging political landscape, decisions made by the party are aimed at ensuring the country’s stability and future, even if those decisions are unpopular.

Explaining the matter when officiating the Raub UMNO Division Delegates’ Meeting, he emphasised that in any struggle, not all decisions taken will be comfortable — but they must be principled.

“No matter how high our position is in the party or government, we must realise that every post is a trust that must be carried out with full responsibility,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and Deputy Prime Minister, said what UMNO needs most right now is unity of purpose and strong fighting spirit, without faltering when tested.

He also reminded party members to take UMNO and BN’s failure to form the government in the past two general elections (GE) as a lesson and turning point to rebuild the party’s strength.

“We have been tested twice in the general elections… enough of the divisions, quarrels, shooting at each other, and hidden saboteurs within. Let us learn from past weaknesses and fix UMNO and Barisan Nasional from within… hopefully, we can be dominant once again,” he said.

At press conference afterwards, Ahmad Zahid said UMNO would look into whether any of its members had participated in the rally held in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

“UMNO is now part of the MADANI Government, and we must strengthen, not undermine, the government that is in place,” he said. — Bernama