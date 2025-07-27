KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Malaysia is poised to emerge as a regional hub and centre of excellence for artificial intelligence (AI) in Asean following the signing of a strategic partnership between Nvidia Corporation and YTL Power International Bhd.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the agreement aims to develop AI infrastructure powered by green energy in Malaysia, backed by an investment worth RM10 billion.

“This landmark project includes the development of AI data centres, deployment of Nvidia’s high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs), and most importantly, the creation of Malaysia’s own sovereign large language model (LLM),” he said in a post on social media platform X today.

YTL Power is a subsidiary of YTL Corporation Bhd.

Tengku Zafrul added that YTL will also build an AI ecosystem in collaboration with technology partners, suppliers and local contractors.

He said the partnership also reflects the tangible outcomes of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s international engagements, laying the groundwork for investments that could reshape the nation’s economic and technological landscape.

In December 2023, Anwar met with Nvidia Corporation Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang and YTL Power Managing Director Datuk Yeoh Seok Hong. — Bernama