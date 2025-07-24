PETALING JAYA, July 24 — Malaysia is actively engaging in discussions with the United States (US) over the impending 25 per cent tariffs set to take effect on Aug 1, aiming to secure a tariff rate below the 20 per cent level, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said an announcement is expected once the terms are finalised.

“Discussions are ongoing. In fact, negotiations are continuing this week, so we remain on track to meet the deadline. Once the terms are agreed upon, I believe an announcement will be made,” he told reporters at the Asean Semiconductor Summit (ASEMIS) 2025.

On the possibility of a deadline extension, Tengku Zafrul said it would ultimately depend on the administration of US President Donald Trump, noting that no formal talks on an extension have been held so far.

“Every country faces different challenges when it comes to what we can offer. We cannot offer things we don’t have or things that we feel may be detrimental to the Malaysian industry. These are factors we must carefully consider,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul declined to disclose the concessions Malaysia is offering in its ongoing trade discussions with the US.

Non-tariff barriers have been a central focus of the talks, with several key issues, such as halal certification and government procurement, closely tied to Malaysia’s national interests. — Bernama