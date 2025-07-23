IPOH, July 23 — The Ipoh City Council today confirmed that the burial of several dogs at a pound in Lahat, which went viral in a video yesterday, but denied the animals were buried alive as alleged.

The council’s enforcement and safety director, Ahmad Zaiyadi Sudin, said the dogs were euthanised prior to the burial, which he insisted was in line with standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The disposal method used was ‘put to sleep’ (PTS), carried out in collaboration with the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS),” he said at a press conference at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building.

“This is a globally accepted and humane method of euthanising stray animals under Section 32E of the Animal Welfare Act and local dog licensing by-laws.”

Ahmad explained that the dogs shown in the video were already euthanised.

“If the dogs were alive, they would have certainly run away. Clearly, that did not happen,” he asserted.

He said that PTS is only used after a mandatory three-day holding period, during which owners can reclaim their pets.

“These dogs were caught based on complaints — such as biting, aggressive chasing, or being left to roam the streets. If no one comes forward within three days, the animals are assessed by the DVS and, if deemed necessary, euthanised humanely.”

Long-term solutions needed

Ahmad noted that stray dog complaints in Ipoh remain high, with 740 complaints about strays and 201 involving pet dogs received between January 1 and July 20 this year.

He added that 35 dogs were euthanised on the day of the recent incident, part of a total of 270 since last year, many of which had health issues or were involved in serious incidents.

Also present at the press conference, Perak Local Government Committee Chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching stressed that while PTS is a legal last resort, with the government actively pursuing long-term solutions.

“We are not relying solely on euthanasia. We’re tackling the root causes through public awareness, responsible pet ownership, and collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs),” Ng said.

She highlighted initiatives under the Perak Pawsitive programme, including subsidised neutering campaigns, a proposed microchip registration system, and engagement sessions between local councils and animal rescuers to build mutual understanding.

Since the campaign's launch last year, 301 dogs and 254 cats have been neutered.

Ng also explained the shift from a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) approach, which she said proved ineffective due to continued complaints, to a Trap-Neuter-Rehome (TNRh) method.

“However, the adoption rate in the state remains very low,” she noted.

Ng expressed regret over the spread of misinformation regarding the incident, which sparked public outrage, and warned that the state would not hesitate to take legal action against those spreading false claims.

The viral footage, which circulated widely yesterday, drew outrage and calls for accountability from animal lovers and NGOs.

Ipoh Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) president Ricky Soong described the scenes in the video as “heartbreaking” and “inhumane.”