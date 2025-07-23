PUTRAJAYA, July 23 — Employers must comply with the declaration of Sept 15 as an additional public holiday in conjunction with this year’s Malaysia Day celebration, said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

He said employers could observe the additional public holiday and pay the regular salary, or instruct their employees to work and pay according to the public holiday rates.

“Employers can also opt to give a replacement holiday on another day if their employees are required to work on that public holiday.

“To ensure the implementation of the additional public holiday is fair and organised, the Department of Labour (JTK) is prepared to provide advisory services as well as answer any queries from employers and employees regarding the implementation of this additional public holiday,” he said in a statement today.

Sim said the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) welcomes Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement that Sept 15 will be designated as an additional public holiday in conjunction with the Malaysia Day celebration.

“This announcement is good news for workers in the public and private sectors nationwide.

“This additional holiday allows all Malaysians to celebrate unity, strengthen the spirit of nationalism and appreciate the uniqueness of the formation of Malaysia as a multi-racial, multi-religious and multi-cultural country,” he said.

Sim also called on Malaysians to use the long holiday for recreation, thus promoting well-being among workers and stimulating economic activities, which in turn will have a positive impact on the local economy.

The implementation of the additional holiday is subject to provisions under Section 60D(1) of the Employment Act 1955 (Act 265) for Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan; the Sabah Labour Ordinance (Chapter 67), the Sarawak Labour Ordinance (Chapter 76) and the Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369) as the basis for the announcement of the official additional holiday by the government.

Employers or employees requiring further information can contact the JTKSM via its hotline at 03-8886 5192 / 5937, by email at [email protected], or at any nearby JTK offices. — Bernama