KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 – Kuala Lumpur is rapidly transforming into an AI-powered metropolis, thanks to sweeping digitalisation efforts led by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), supported by the Ministry of Digital.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, during his visit to the Kuala Lumpur Command and Control Centre (KLCCC) today, praised the capital’s strides in adopting artificial intelligence to enhance public services, improve safety, and raise overall quality of life.

“AI is helping modernise the city’s infrastructure and services. It’s not just about efficiency, it’s about making KL a safer, more pleasant, and sustainable place to live,” Gobind said.

The visit to KLCCC was part of the ministry’s nationwide initiative to promote emerging technologies such as AI and 5G. Gobind was briefed on several AI-powered use cases already integrated into DBKL’s operations, including traffic monitoring, city planning, and public safety.

One of the key initiatives was DBKL’s development of a comprehensive “digital twin” of the city. This virtual replica enables real-time simulation and analysis of urban dynamics, supporting more effective planning, emergency response and resource management.

Another key application is the city’s AI-powered traffic management system, which leverages live camera feeds and intelligent analytics to monitor road conditions, detect accidents or illegal parking, and optimise traffic signal timing at congested intersections.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo (left) and KL Mayor Datuk Seri TPr, Maimunah Mohd Sharif during their visit to the Kuala Lumpur Command and Control Centre (KLCCC) in Bukit Jalil on July 22,2025. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

These tools, Gobind said, represent how AI can deliver immediate and practical benefits to urban governance.

“AI and digital solutions should always serve people. Our goal is to build a city that is not only smarter, but also inclusive and responsive to everyone’s needs,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif also emphasised that while digital tools are crucial, the human element must remain central.

Maimunah noted that the city’s AI applications are already showing results easing traffic congestion, strengthening emergency response, and creating a more liveable urban experience.

“What is important for us is to see how we can bring together the existing powers in each state and with the desire to build a national smart nation centre. As I mentioned earlier, we are looking at a strategy for a smart nation in 2030.

“This means that we can bring together all the existing data and also see what technology is needed in the future and ensure that we are ready, not only in each state as it is now, but also in the whole of Malaysia,” said Maimunah.