MELAKA, July 21 — The Melaka government has taken several strategic and technical measures to protect archaeological heritage sites around Bukit Melaka, to preserve the historical elements uncovered in the area.

State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Exco Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman said discoveries at Taman Larangan, located in front of the Melaka Sultanate Palace, include key structures such as the Melaka Fort alignment and Bastion Hendrica Lisa.

“Among the main steps taken are the continuation of excavation works in the area and surrounding Bukit Melaka, which holds significant historical evidence and potential for development as a new tourism product known as Archaeo-Tourism.

“Visitors will be able to experience how archaeological research is carried out. Laterite stone structures found on-site will be preserved in their original locations as heritage objects to maintain historical integrity, and will be integrated into the site’s development plan as open-air exhibits or part of a heritage interpretation centre,” he said during the Melaka legislative assembly sitting at Seri Negeri today.

He was responding to a question from Leng Chau Yen (PH-Bandar Hilir), who asked about the steps being taken to protect the heritage site.

Abdul Razak added that the state government is also running seminars, workshops, and exhibitions to raise public awareness of heritage value.

He said efforts to promote heritage education and raise community awareness will be enhanced through strategic collaboration with educational institutions, tourism agencies and other key stakeholders.

“Informational boards featuring QR code-based interpretations will be placed at the site to help the public appreciate its historical significance. The state government will also regulate development to ensure it does not compromise the heritage value of the site,” he said.

He emphasised that these initiatives reflect the state’s continued commitment to the long-term conservation of archaeological heritage, while laying a strong foundation for academic research, public education and sustainable heritage tourism development. — Bernama