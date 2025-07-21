SIBU, July 21 — An elderly man died while four others survived after the four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle they were in skidded and plunged into a ravine at Kilometre 38.6 of Jalan Musah/Kajah, Song in Kapit Division last night.

A spokesperson at the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre said the victim, identified as Berain Sinau, 81, died after the Mitsubishi Triton vehicle plunged into the ravine, which is about 10 metres deep.

According to him, another passenger, Basir Dingun, 43, suffered injuries and was sent to Kanowit Hospital by passers-by, while the driver, aged 50, and two other passengers, aged 61 and 44 respectively, did not suffer any injuries.

“There were five individuals in the vehicle. One died on the scene, one was injured, while the other three survived without injury,” he said in a statement today.

He said the emergency call regarding the incident was received at 7.50 pm, and the Operations Response Team (PKO) from the Song Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was deployed to the location with the assistance of the Song police using two four-wheel drive vehicles.

“The rescue team had to travel through a logging road for 46 kilometres before arriving at the location at 9.23 pm. A bulldozer from a nearby logging company was used to clear the path and tow the vehicle to a safer location,” he said.

The rescue operation was completed at 12.50 am. — Bernama