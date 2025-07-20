JOHOR BAHRU, July 20 — Police said they have launched an investigation after a viral video showed a man firing a shot during an attempted robbery in Taman Megah Ria at Seri Alam here.

The 31-second video, uploaded on Facebook on July 19, showed the suspect discharging what appeared to be a firearm before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

“During the incident, the suspect fired a single shot outside the premises before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

“Fortunately, no injuries to the victim were reported,” said Seri Alam police chief Asst Comm Mohd Sohaimi Ishak in a statement here.

The incident occurred at about 7.10pm on July 19, and the male suspect’s ethnicity has not been determined.

Police confirmed the case is being investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

The Section carries the death penalty or life imprisonment and whipping for offences involving firearms during a robbery.