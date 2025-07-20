PORT DICKSON, July 20 — The Madani Rahmah Sales Programme (PJRM) held in conjunction with ‘Ukhuwah Kepimpinan Kerajaan Madani’ programme in Port Dickson today distributed 2,500 free chickens to lucky visitors.

The programme organised by the Malaysian Nationhood Academy in collaboration with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living distributed free chickens at two different locations, namely 500 at Batu 1 PJRM while the rest were at Dataran Kampung Pachitan PJRM.

A Bernama survey at the Batu 1 PJRM here found that people started coming to the PJRM around 8 am and were seen increasing by midday today to get essential goods at lower prices than the market.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun also distributed free chickens to lucky visitors at Batu 1 PJRM, besides being enlivened by the presence of Madani government MPs and cabinet ministers to greet the people.

Visitor, Nurul Nabila Salleh, 36, said she was really looking forward to PJRM because the prices were very cheap compared to the market price.

The mother of two hopes that a programme like this can be held every month to help the needy, especially the B40 who are really looking forward to PJRM.

“The goods are sold very cheap compared to other supermarkets, if possible it can be held every week or at least every end of the month so that the people can buy at a cheaper price,” she told Bernama here today.

Former headmaster, A. Damutaran, 68 who agreed with the view said the purchase not only saves money, but also allows buyers to get complete kitchen needs in one place.

“There are onions, eggs, chicken, sardines, coconut milk, all sold at cheaper prices than other places, so we don’t have to go anywhere else, we just buy in one place,” he said. — Bernama