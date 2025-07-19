GEORGE TOWN, July 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he will verify with the Home Ministry following reports that wanted businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, is currently living the high life in China.

Anwar affirmed that he had read about Low’s latest purported sighting that has generated global buzz since yesterday.

“We have yet to get any information. Let me check,” he was quoted by the New Straits Times as telling reporters after officiating the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kompleks Madani Teluk Kumbar in Penang.

“I will need to check with the home minister about it,” he added, referring to Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Former Wall Street Journal journalists Bradley Hope and Tom Wright who authored a best selling book titled Billion Dollar Whale claimed in a livestream yesterday that Low is residing in Green Hills, a luxury enclave in Shanghai.

They alleged that Low is living under a false identity – Constantinos Achilles Veis – and using a fake Australian passport while working with entities linked to the Chinese government.

Penang-born Low is accused of masterminding the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal and has been on the run since 2015, with his exact whereabouts remaining unconfirmed to date.