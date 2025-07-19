JOHOR BAHRU, July 19 — A company manager lost RM262,669 after allegedly falling victim to an online stock investment scam conducted through the WhatsApp application.

Seri Alam police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the police received a report on the incident yesterday after the 39-year-old victim realised he had been cheated.

“The victim said the incident began last April when he came across a stock investment advertisement on WhatsApp that promised lucrative returns within a short period,” he said.

“Interested, the victim made 16 transactions into two different bank accounts between April 25 and July 4, amounting to a total of RM262,669,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Sohaimi said the victim was later asked to make an additional payment purportedly for the withdrawal of investment profits, but no returns were received.

He said the victim realised he had been scammed after all efforts to recover the investment money failed.

“Initial investigations using the Semak Mule platform by the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) found that one of the bank accounts used in the transactions had a prior police report linked to an investment fraud case,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud. Police will also conduct further investigations into the use of mule accounts, with appropriate action to be taken against the account holders involved.

He urged the public to exercise caution with investment schemes that promise high returns in a short time and to verify the legitimacy of companies through the Securities Commission Malaysia and the Semak Mule portal before making any transactions.

The public is also warned against sharing personal or banking information with unknown parties and to stay informed about commercial crime tactics via CCID’s official social media channels. Fraud victims are urged to immediately contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 to block any fund transfers. — Bernama