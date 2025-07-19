KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The proposed amendment to the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) Act 1981 was among the matters discussed during a meeting held yesterday between Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, his deputy Teo Nie Ching, and Finas members.

In a Facebook post last night, Teo said the proposed amendment to the Act was an important step to keep pace with the evolving technological landscape and current trends in digital content production.

“With the commitment and cooperation of all parties, I am confident that the country’s creative industry can grow in a more rapid, inclusive and sustainable manner.

“Finas will continue to play an important role in building an ecosystem that supports local talent, drives innovation and elevates Malaysia as a respected regional content hub,” she said.

The meeting was also attended by Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

Teo, in the same post, also congratulated the remarkable success of Ejen Ali The Movie 2, which has now been officially recognised as the highest-grossing animated film in Malaysian film history.

She also extended her congratulations to the drama series Bidaah, which has recorded more than 2.5 billion views on digital platforms and social media. — Bernama