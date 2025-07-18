KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Malaysia’s economy is forecast to grow by 4.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2025 (2Q 2025) based on advance estimates, outpacing the 4.4 per cent expansion in the previous quarter.

The growth is expected to be driven by robust domestic demand amidst global headwinds, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

In a statement today, DOSM said growth momentum was sustained in April and May, with a stronger performance anticipated in June.

“Overall, the economy is estimated to have grown moderately by 4.4 per cent in the first half of 2025,” it said. — Bernama

