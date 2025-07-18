KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — A direct marketing company has reportedly issued a letter of demand to the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) after previously alleging that the latter had used its designs for the Malaysian pavilion at the Osaka World Expo in Japan without permission.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that Current Media Group Sdn Bhd’s (CMG) is seeking formal recognition of its contributions to the project, and the legal move was made after all informal avenues for dialogue were exhausted after Miti was given “ample time to act in good faith”.

“Should Miti fail to respond satisfactorily within the statutory period, CMG will pursue every legal remedy available under Malaysian law,” it reportedly said.

“CMG reiterates its willingness to engage in constructive mediation at any time, so long as that process is undertaken in good faith, recognises the value of creative labour, and upholds equitable terms,” it added.

In April, Miti said it was investigating claims made on social media alleging that it had used a creative agency’s concept for the Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka without credit or payment.

The ministry said it has taken note of the allegations, which have been widely shared online following a viral Instagram post by Fey Ilyas.

The ministry did not name the individual or agency involved, but the viral post by Fey Ilyas — shared under the handle @feyilyas — accused the government of using the agency’s concept, theme, narrative and architectural direction for the Malaysia Pavilion, without credit or compensation.

In the post, Fey said the team had “helped secure approvals, brought in world-class partners, and shaped the foundation” of Malaysia’s presence at the global expo.

He also claimed the agency was told to stay quiet or risk losing future opportunities.

FMT reported that despite Miti’s response, CMG said it had not received any requests for documents, interviews, or clarification from the ministry.