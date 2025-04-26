PETALING JAYA, April 26 — The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) today said it is investigating claims made on social media alleging that it had used a creative agency’s concept for the Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka without credit or payment.

The ministry said it has taken note of the allegations, which have been widely shared online following a viral Instagram post by Fey Ilyas.

“Miti is currently undertaking a thorough investigation to gather and ascertain all relevant facts concerning the allegation made by an individual on social media,” it said in a brief statement today.

“We take this matter very seriously and reserve all our legal rights. Miti remains committed to the highest standards of integrity and compliance in all its dealings. We will take the necessary legal action if and when necessary,” it added.

The ministry did not name the individual or agency involved, but the viral post by Fey Ilyas — shared under the handle @feyilyas — accused the government of using the agency’s concept, theme, narrative and architectural direction for the Malaysia Pavilion, without credit or compensation.

In the post, Fey said the team had “helped secure approvals, brought in world-class partners, and shaped the foundation” of Malaysia’s presence at the global expo.

“As a small company, even receiving proper acknowledgement for a project of this scale would have helped us build our reputation and open doors to new opportunities. Instead, our work was taken — used without credit or compensation,” Fey wrote.

He also claimed the agency was told to stay quiet or risk losing future opportunities.

“But what’s the point of future work if it’s built on silence, exploitation, and fear?” he added. “We chose to speak up. Because dignity is worth more than access.”