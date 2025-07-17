KUCHING, July 17 — The achievements of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in leading Sarawak deserves more national attention and ought to make him a candidate to become Malaysia’s next Prime Minister, said Voon Shiak Ni.

The former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak member said it was “intellectually lazy” for political loyalists in the peninsula to suggest that no one is suitably qualified to succeed Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the nation’s leader.

“Such sentiments reveal an entrenched culture of political patronage that discredits the rich talent pool we have across Malaysia,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Voon, who quit PKR in 2020 after losing faith in the party’s leadership, said Abang Johari has demonstrated statesmanship and visionary governance since taking over from the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem in 2017.

She said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak government under his stewardship has maintained political stability and a clear vision for the future of the state.

“Unlike many federal leaders entangled in party politics and populist rhetoric, the Sarawak Premier brings a technocratic and pragmatic approach.

“His ability to balance state interests with national cohesion makes him uniquely positioned to navigate the complex federal dynamics that Malaysia so urgently needs to address.”

She added that a transparent and credible leadership is essential to galvanise and lead any nation.

“This is where Abang Johari clearly leads the pack, and he has proven his ability to deliver which will no doubt inspire the nation as it navigates the difficult waters of international relations,” she said.

“Why should (the country’s) leadership be confined to Malaya? The belief… is not only outdated, it is detrimental to our unity.”

She concluded by saying the time has come for Malaysians to evaluate leadership based on merit and not geography or political allegiance, with leaders like Abang Johari deserving a place in the national conversation. — The Borneo Post