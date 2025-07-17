MELAKA, July 17 — A six-month-old baby boy reportedly died at a childcare centre in Padang Temu yesterday, believed to have suffocated after being found face down on a mattress while swaddled.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the incident allegedly took place around 5pm, when a caregiver checked on the baby about an hour after putting him to sleep and found him unresponsive with a bluish face.

Citing an anonymous source, the report stated that the baby was rushed to Klinik Utama Ujong Pasir, where medical staff performed CPR for 30 minutes before referring him to Hospital Melaka.

The baby received further emergency treatment at the hospital’s red zone but was later confirmed dead.

A police report was lodged, and there were reportedly no signs of criminal elements found on the body.

The case is reportedly being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.