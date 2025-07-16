BUTTERWORTH, July 16 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday raided two electronic waste (e-waste) recycling factories suspected of bribing enforcement officers, leading to significant tax revenue losses.

The coordinated raids, conducted at 9 am under Op Metal, targeted one factory on Jalan Perusahaan Perai 3 in the Perai Industrial Area and another in Bukit Minyak, Bukit Mertajam.

The action follows the recent exposure of a scrap metal smuggling syndicate, in which scrap metal was falsely declared as machinery and other items not subject to the government’s 15 percent export tax.

Now in its second day, Op Metal is being led by MACC’s Special Operations Division in collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and Bank Negara Malaysia under a multi-agency task force.

MACC’s Anti-Corruption Tactical Squad secured both premises, documented 25 local and foreign workers, and detained a man in his 50s, believed to be the chief operating officer, for further questioning and document retrieval.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that 13 additional locations across Penang, Kedah, Johor and the Klang Valley were raided today.

“MACC is now identifying those colluding with the syndicate that smuggled scrap metal and e-waste through Port Klang and Penang Port, causing an estimated tax loss of over RM950 million over the past six years,” he said.

Earlier, Bernama reported that the MACC had launched a major crackdown on scrap metal smuggling syndicates operating across five states, believed to have bribed enforcement officers to evade taxes, resulting in over RM950 million in revenue losses for the government. — Bernama