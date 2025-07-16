SHAH ALAM, July 16 — Police are continuing the search for David Balisong, a man reported missing since early June, amid concerns from his family and a cryptic email believed to have been sent by him.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said six individuals — including David’s mother, a bus driver, a money changer, and staff at a bus counter — have given statements to assist in the investigation.

The last confirmed sighting of David was at the KL Sentral lobby at 10.09pm on June 7 this year.

On June 9, David’s mother received a troubling email.

“The message asked the family not to search for him and to instead pray for their safety,” Hussein said.

“It also included an apology for not informing them of when he would return.”

Police are still treating the case as a missing persons investigation, and say they have found no immigration records indicating that David has left Malaysia.

“We’re still working to trace his whereabouts,” Hussein added.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.”