KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Missing British national David Renz Galletes Balisong, 17, is believed to have taken a bus to KL Sentral after arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on June 7, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said.

He said Balisong was believed to have exited KLIA and boarded the bus to the capital shortly after landing in Malaysia, Harian Metro reported.

Police have yet to determine the real reason behind the teenager’s visit, and the consulate has informed that his mobile phone remains unreachable.

“A further check with the Immigration Department found no record of the teenager exiting Malaysia,” Hussein was quoted as saying.

He added that the teen’s mother has also not been reachable, but the consulate has informed that she is expected to arrive in Malaysia soon.

Yesterday, Datuk Fadil Marsus, Acting Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Bukit Aman, said the teen is believed to be still in the country.

It was previously reported that that the teen had flown to Kuala Lumpur from the United Kingdom last month without his family’s knowledge.

Prior to that, Balisong reportedly told a sibling that he was leaving for examinations at his school in Manchester.