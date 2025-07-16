PUTRAJAYA, July 16 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said that the appointment process for the current vacancy for Chief Justice is clearly defined in the Federal Constitution and must be respected without any political interference.

He said the appointment of the Chief Justice is governed by Article 122B of the Federal Constitution, which stipulates that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong appoints the position on the advice of the Prime Minister and after consulting the Conference of Rulers.

“These three steps are enshrined in our Federal Constitution. There is no room for speculation or baseless accusations of executive interference,” Saifuddin told reporters during a press conference here today.

Last week, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the Cabinet has discussed the vacancies for the nation’s two highest judicial positions — Chief Justice of Malaysia (CJ) and President of the Court of Appeal (PCA) — and acknowledged public concern on the matter.

She reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to filling both posts in full accordance with Article 122B of the Federal Constitution.

Azalina also noted that the Conference of Rulers is scheduled to convene its 269th meeting from July 15 to 17.

The vacancies arose following the mandatory retirement of CJ Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat on July 2, and PCA Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim on July 3, after both reached the age of 66.

Until the appointments are finalised, Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim and Federal Court judge Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof are carrying out the duties of CJ and PCA, respectively, in an acting capacity.

He added that if there are any claims of manipulation in the appointment process, such allegations must be dealt with through proper legal channels.

Saifuddin further said that the judiciary has its own internal mechanisms to address misconduct within the Constitution, and these should be allowed to function independently.

“The police have already issued a statement confirming they are investigating the claims. Any form of misconduct must be addressed through due process, not trial by media or political pressure,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday said that Malaysians can expect an announcement on the appointment of top judiciary leaders by the Conference of Rulers today.