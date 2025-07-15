KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The founders of eHati International Sdn Bhd have denied allegations that their programmes promote teachings that deviate from Islamic principles.

In a media statement, Diyana Tahir and Rahim Shukor said the accusations against them were based on viral social media posts that they claimed were misleading and unverified.

They said several posts made by a Facebook account identified as Masyitah Ashari had triggered public criticism against eHati since July 2.

“We wish to clarify that we have never received any complaints from any participant regarding the content or implementation of our programmes,” the founders said.

According to the statement, eHati denied claims that it incorporated elements from other religious rituals, such as Tantra, stating that its therapy modules were based on hypnotherapy, breathwork, and Neuro-Linguistic Programming.

They said the modules were designed to support women in managing emotional and psychological challenges and did not conflict with Islamic teachings or social values.

“In or around November 2022, we attended a session with Jais to explain a programme we had conducted. After we gave a detailed explanation, Jais accepted it and informed us that the programme could continue,” the statement said.

The founders added that they accepted Jais’ advice to include a disclaimer to ensure participants clearly understood the programme’s objectives.

They further said that eHati’s programmes do not undermine the role of marriage or the family institution and are intended to help women improve their relationships.

The statement also addressed concerns about a drink promoted by the group, stating it was a blend of raw cocoa, honey, and natural spices, and did not contain any banned substances or “magic mushrooms”.

They urged the authorities to verify the accuracy of information from social media before issuing any statements or taking action.