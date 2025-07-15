KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong says close people-to-people ties are key to long-term friendship between Australia and Malaysia.

She said this is also supported by the shared history of both countries and a strong belief in the value of regional cooperation.

“The friendship between Australia and Malaysia is built on our shared history and the close relationships between our peoples,” she said in a 1-minute and 25-second video posted on her official Instagram account, @senatorpennywong.

The video includes footage from her childhood in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, as well as her appearance at the 58th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre last week.

Wong added that this year marks the 70th anniversary of Australia-Malaysia diplomatic relations, and she expressed support for Malaysia’s role as Asean Chair.

“We will continue working with our regional partners to support a shared vision for a more secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific, in which Asean plays a central role,” she said.

Wong, who was born in Malaysia and raised in Australia, said her life story reflects the reality of modern Australian society.

“My story, like that of many Australians, is a modern Australian story — almost half of all Australians were born overseas or have a parent who was born overseas,” she said.

She emphasised that this multicultural background is one of Australia’s key strengths in building strong international relationships, including with Southeast Asian nations.

“It helps us find common ground with people across the world, including in Southeast Asia,” she added. — Bernama