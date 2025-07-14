SEREMBAN, July 14 — The Parliamentary Services Act 2025 (PSA) has received royal assent from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, paving the way for Parliament to operate as an independent entity, said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul.

He said the effective date of implementation of the Act will be announced soon by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

“Alhamdulillah, this morning I was informed by the Dewan Rakyat secretary that His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim has signed the PSA. This means Parliament will now exist as an independent entity.

“Parliament will convene on July 21, and I will be discussing with the minister (Azalina) to set the official date for the enforcement of this Act,” he told reporters after opening the Malaysia Youth Parliament (PBMy) 2025 Guidebook Enhancement Workshop at Klana Resort Seremban today.

Also present were PBMy advisory chairman Tan Sri Borhan Dolah, Malaysian Parliament chief administrator Datuk Ahmad Husaini Abdul Rahman and 50 participants from various implementing agencies nationwide.

Johari explained that the implementation of the PSA will allow Parliament to function without being bound by instructions from the Executive.

“Alhamdulillah, this is the fruit of a long journey. This Act is the result of strong collaboration between the opposition and the government, both of which gave it their full support,” he said.

On March 5 this year, the Dewan Rakyat passed the Parliamentary Services Bill 2025, granting Parliament autonomy to determine its own policies and governance for the first time in 33 years.

The passing of the bill marked a major milestone in the institutional reform efforts championed by the Madani Government, aiming to restore the country’s administration through the enactment of legislation that enables Parliament to function as a truly independent and sovereign institution.

The original Parliamentary Services Act was introduced in 1963 but was repealed in 1992.

Johari also said the PBMy is expected to be implemented in June next year, and the secretariat is formulating its implementation policy, including planning, ICT system development, selection of PBMy members and leadership strengthening programmes. — Bernama