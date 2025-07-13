SUNGAI PETANI, July 13 — A newborn baby boy was found abandoned with no clothing or covering, on rocky ground by the roadside at Taman Cempaka Indah, Bukit Selambau, yesterday morning.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan said police received a call reporting the matter at 9.55 am.

“A resident who was hanging out clothes heard loud cries and began searching the area. She screamed upon discovering the baby lying by the roadside.

“Neighbours quickly came out to help, moving the baby to a safer spot before contacting the police,” he said in a media statement today.

He added that there were no surveillance cameras in the area where the baby was found.

“The baby was taken to the Emergency Unit of Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital for further examination.

“Medical checks confirmed the baby was in stable condition, with only minor scratches on the right eye and right side of the body,” said Hanyan.

He added that following the discovery, a 17-year-old male secondary school student has been remanded for two days, from yesterday, to assist with the investigation.

“A 19-year-old female, believed to be his partner, has been admitted to the hospital for further examination and treatment. Investigations are ongoing, and the case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code,” he said. — Bernama