KUANTAN, July 12 — Police have opened an investigation paper following a viral video showing a brawl involving a group of men, believed to have taken place at the SkyAvenue shopping mall in Genting Highlands yesterday.

Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said two reports related to the incident were received today at 11.49 am and 12.50 pm.

“The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code. Further investigations are underway to identify those involved,” he said in a statement today.

He also urged anyone with information related to the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation.

A 55-second video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing several men involved in a physical altercation at the mall in Bentong. — Bernama