KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Malaysia maintains a balanced and neutral foreign policy approach in managing strategic relations with major powers such as the United States (US) and China, in line with the principles of the Zone of Peace, Freedom and Neutrality (ZOPFAN), said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

As a trading nation, he said Malaysia cannot be seen as leaning towards any bloc, but must maintain a neutral stance for the sake of the country’s stability and interests.

“We practise good balance. We are a trading nation, and our economy is based on trade.

“We cannot be seen to be leaning towards any party. The US is the biggest investor in our country, while China is Malaysia’s largest trading partner,” he said at a press conference following the conclusion of the 58th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings here on Friday.

Mohamad said the neutral policy aligns with Malaysia’s commitments under ZOPFAN and Asean, which aim to maintain the region as a peaceful and stable zone.

“ZOPFAN is very important for Malaysia and Asean. We are in a zone of peace. Therefore, we cannot be seen to lean towards any side, and that is our approach in balancing relations with all major powers,” he said.

When asked about the outcome of the Asean-US meeting on Thursday, Mohamad explained that no specific list of demands was presented by either party; instead, the discussions focused more on regional security issues and long-term cooperation.

“In the Post-Ministerial Conference with the US, we discussed the South China Sea issue and how the US, as a major power, needs to play a discerning role in this region,” he said.

Touching on the issue of tariffs imposed by the US on several Asean countries, Mohamad said this matter would be discussed bilaterally, including during upcoming meetings with partners such as the United Kingdom and the US.

“We did not present a specific list during the Asean meeting, but in upcoming bilateral meetings, we will raise issues related to tariffs and our trade relations with the US,” he said.

ZOPFAN is the Declaration of the Zone of Peace, Freedom, and Neutrality signed by the Foreign Ministers of the five founding Asean countries — Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand — on November 27, 1971 in Kuala Lumpur.

Its goal is to ensure Southeast Asia remains free from any form of interference by external powers, a strategically neutral approach that was very important during the Cold War era.

It is described as a doctrine highly relevant in the current geopolitical context, where Asean countries maintain the principle of neutrality while encouraging dialogue and the participation of major powers such as the United States, China, and Russia, without compromising regional sovereignty and autonomy.

The 58th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, held over four days in Kuala Lumpur, focused on strengthening regional cooperation and jointly addressing global geopolitical and economic challenges.

According to Mohamad, the successful organisation of the 58th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings by Malaysia as Asean Chair 2025 demonstrates that the bloc continues to be respected and trusted by the world’s major powers. — Bernama