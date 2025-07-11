KOTA KINABALU, July 11 — Recruitment for the MyGenom project has started in Sabah, with Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni and Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal launching the Sabah Zone MyGenom Research Data Collection here today.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), in a joint statement, said that the initiative, which began in Kota Kinabalu, is being implemented through collaboration between MOH healthcare facilities and public higher education institutions (IPTA).

They said that the collaborative move strengthens grassroots involvement and launches recruitment operations in urban and rural areas in Sabah, where the state, with its unique genetic and ethnic diversity, is given priority in this project.

In this regard, the ministries urged Sabahans, particularly the Bumiputera community, who have been underrepresented in genomic research, to actively participate in the project, enabling them to benefit from advancements in precision medicine and future health policies.

“The MyGenom project is being carried out as a strategic effort to build the nation’s genomic assets to strengthen the health system, through data and technology, in line with the aspirations of the Health White Paper and the Malaysia Madani framework.

“This project is being implemented under the National Biotechnology Policy 2.0 (DBN 2.0), through the Perdana 4 programme, which focuses on the application of genomics technology and targeted therapies to improve public health,” they said.

Sabah with its unique genetic and ethnic diversity, is given priority in the MyGenom project. — Picture by Julia Chan

Under the initiative, MOH is responsible for genomic sampling and public health-related analysis, while MOSTI, through the Malaysia Genome and Vaccine Institute (MGVI) under the National Institutes of Biotechnology Malaysia (NIBM), oversees the genome sequencing process using advanced facilities.

The project is currently in Phase 1, with 3,150 participants recruited from Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak since August 2024, nearing the total target of 3,600 participants.

“The National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Institute for Medical Research (IMR) are leading this initiative, focusing on underrepresented communities, including the Bumiputera of Sabah and Sarawak, as well as the Orang Asli,” the ministries said.

As of June 19, 2025, a total of 1,080 genomes have been successfully sequenced in Malaysia, with technical cooperation from MOH. This effort is supported by MOSTI’s investment in a high-performance sequencing system, enabling more efficient processing of hundreds of samples while ensuring that the country’s genetic data sovereignty is maintained.

Phase 2 will be expanded, with a target of sequencing 10,000 genomes from Malaysians of diverse ethnicities, localities, and backgrounds, a crucial step to avoid bias in understanding diseases and treatment responses.

“This genomic data will be utilised in stages for the management of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and rare diseases,” they said. — Bernama



