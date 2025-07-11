TANAH MERAH, July 11 — The issue of drug abuse continues to plague Kelantan, as statistics show that it has consistently recorded the highest number of cases, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said statistics released by the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK), the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) clearly show that the problem has yet to be effectively addressed in the state.

“I am quite disheartened because Kelantan still ‘leads’ the nation in drug abuse, and this statistic has been confirmed by various agencies.

“As chairman of the National Anti-Drugs Cabinet Committee, I believe it is not appropriate for any party to shirk responsibility and assume that it is solely the duty of others,” he said.

He told reporters this after opening the Tanah Merah Umno division delegates meeting here today. — Bernama

