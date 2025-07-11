PUTRAJAYA, July 11 — The Government has agreed to provide exemptions to shift work hours for five critical service schemes in the Health Ministry (MOH), by setting working hours to 42 hours a week.

The Public Services Department (JPA) said the government understands the concern of medical personnel about the implementation of the weekly 45-hour shift under the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

“After a detailed study of operational needs and critical duties performed by medical personnel directly involved in keeping patients alive around the clock, the government deems such duties as requiring extraordinary levels of physical, mental and emotional readiness.

“This step is also the Madani Government’s commitment to continue listening and taking action with regards of the welfare of medical personnel who form the backbone of our country’s healthcare system,” the department said in a statement today.

The exemption involves 82,637 healthcare personnel, social nurses, medical officers in the emergency department, assistant medical officers and healthcare assistants. — Bernama