KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said there was no issue with the Malaysian Bar planning a march for judicial independence next week, but highlighted that both the Attorney General’s Chambers and Istana Negara have addressed the matter.

He said the Bar was within its rights to hold the gathering, but urged all parties to respect Malaysia’s legal processes and constitutional provisions when dealing with issues involving the judiciary.

“For the past two-and-a-half years, I have never interfered with the court’s decisions,” he was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today.

On Monday, Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and eight other MPs from Anwar’s PKR called for a royal commission of inquiry on judicial appointments to dispel rumours of political interference.

The Malaysian Bar later announced its plan to assemble at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya at 2pm on July 14 before marching to the Prime Minister’s Office to submit a memorandum.

The AGC has dismissed calls for an RCI and a parliamentary probe, arguing the current situation does not meet the threshold of a constitutional crisis.

Separately, Istana Negara yesterday reminded all parties not to politicise the appointment of top judges and said the process must follow the Federal Constitution and uphold integrity.

Malaysia is currently without a permanent Chief Justice and President of the Court of Appeal after Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim both reached mandatory retirement without successors named.