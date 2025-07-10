KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the US still values its ties with Malaysia and also wants to continue working with other South-east Asian countries, after meeting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio here today.

The US had earlier this week announced a new tariff rate of 25 per cent which will take effect on August 1 on goods imported from Malaysia, and Anwar confirmed that he had discussed this matter with Rubio today.

“We raised the issue of tariffs by President Trump. He said that letter is a general letter but there is still one month’s time to negotiate.

“And he knows Malaysia is the US’ main trade partner in this region and he will give consideration and present our views,” Anwar said in an audio recording made available to the media.

Anwar said their discussion largely focused on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

“The US still considers its relationship with Malaysia to be important and also wants to maintain and increase cooperation with Asean and Asean nations, and understands our stand to have good ties and trade with all countries.”

Anwar said Malaysia did not have to choose between its trade partners but could do business with all countries.

“While the US is an important trade partner, we will enhance our ties with China, Asean countries and other countries for the citizens’ interest and for the nation’s benefit.”

Malaysia is currently chairing Asean, which has 10 members.

Malaysia is also hosting the 58th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting from July 8 to July 11.

Rubio arrived here today as part of the US delegation for a series of Asean-led meetings, and was reported to be expected to hold talks with senior Malaysian officials including Anwar.