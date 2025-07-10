KUALA LUMPUR, July 10— The Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) has launched a campaign offering cash rewards to those who catch rats at Pasar Pekan Ampang and surrounding areas.

The initiative, held in collaboration with the local Zone 8 Residents’ Committee, is part of efforts to curb the spread of rat-borne diseases such as leptospirosis.

Under the “Kempen Basmi Tikus MPAJ”, participants will receive RM3 for each rat caught during the campaign period.

MPAJ said the effort aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically goals on good health and sustainable communities.

Cash redemption counters will operate from 9.30am to 12.00pm between July 8 and 25 at the Pasar Pekan Ampang compound.

Participation is open to traders operating in and around the Ampang market area.