KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim extended birthday wishes to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the latter celebrates his 100th birthday today

In a statement, Anwar, along with his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Azizah Wan Ismail, offered prayers for Dr Mahathir's continued well-being, peace of mind, and physical strength as he navigates life with purpose and meaning.

“Tun’s healthy lifestyle and tireless service remain an inspiration to a nation that is ageing, yet still holds high hopes,” Anwar said.

The prime minister concluded his message with prayers for divine blessings, asking Allah to continue showering His mercy upon the centenarian statesman.

Dr Mahathir, who was born on this day in 1925 in Alor Setar, Kedah, served as Malaysia's prime minister for a total of 24 years across two separate terms.