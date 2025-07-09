KUANTAN, July 9 — Several areas in Kuantan will face an unscheduled 12-hour water supply disruption starting 11pm tonight due to repair and maintenance work at the Kobat Pump House.

Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) CEO Datuk Saiful Zaini Mohd Bokhari said the works, scheduled to end by 11am tomorrow (July 10), are a preventive measure to avoid major operational issues in the future.

“PAIP will do its best to minimise the disruption,” he said in a statement.

Among the affected areas are Beserah to the Chendor border, including the Malaysia-China Industrial Park, Maritim, Bandar Damansara, Taman Dato’ Rashid, Batu Hitam, Kampung Darat Sekolah, Jeram, Sungai Karang Maju, Aspa Cottage, Jabor, Sungai Karang, Chengal Lempong, Balok, Seberang Balok, Sungai Ular, Cherating, Kubang Ikan and the port area.

Also impacted are Gebeng Phases I to III, Jalan Jabor, Kampung Alor Batu Jabor, Jalan Semambu, Politeknik Semambu, residential and industrial areas in Semambu, and Jalan Tengku Muhammad.

Other locations include Teluk Sisek, the Survey Department, Jalan Beserah, Alor Akar, Sri Kuantan, Kubang Buaya, Teluk Chempedak, Istana Mahkota Teluk Sisek, Tanjung Api, Taman Gelora, Padang Lalang, Taman Selamat, Tembeling Resort, and the Royal Pahang Golf Club.

Parts of Bukit Sekilau, Jalan Bukit Ubi, Jalan Kenanga, Taman Bukit Ubi, Taman Sungai Charu, Jalan Lim Hoe Lek, Jalan Haji Ahmad, Galing, Setali, Air Putih, Taman Fairmount, Bukit Beirut, Bukit Setongkol, and Cenderawasih are also affected.

Additional areas include the Bukit Goh Youth Land Scheme, Bukit Goh Gen 2, Bukit Goh Perdana, Bukit Kuantan, parts of Tanjung Pasir, Indera Mahkota, Kampung Tiram, Tiram Perdana, Taman Shahzan, Taman Radiance, the Tun Razak Complex, Kuantan District and Land Office, Fully Residential Integrated School, PAIP headquarters, Sentral Terminal, Indera Mahkota Fire and Rescue Station, and Widad.

Saiful said water supply will be restored in stages after maintenance is completed and the distribution system stabilises. Recovery times will vary depending on the distance of the premises and system pressure.

Water tankers will be deployed to provide emergency supply, with priority given to critical premises such as hospitals, clinics, and dialysis centres.

“PAIP advises consumers to store sufficient water and use it prudently throughout the disruption,” he added. — Bernama