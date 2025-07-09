ALOR SETAR, July 9 — A company director lost more than RM300,000 after falling victim to an investment scam promoted through an online advertisement in mid-May.

Kedah police contingent headquarters Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief, Supt Loi Yew Lik said the 44-year-old man lodged a police report at 1.04pm on Monday after realising he was a victim of an investment scam.

“On May 11, the complainant had come across a Facebook advertisement offering an investment opportunity and later contacted several individuals via WhatsApp.

“The suspects promised daily returns of 10 per cent, and from May 14 to June 17, the victim transferred a total of RM302,100,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Loi, the complainant made 18 transactions to three different accounts but became suspicious and realised he had been scammed when the suspects requested additional funds for him to withdraw both the promised returns and his capital.

“The public is advised to verify with the police before making any suspicious transactions. Checks can also be done via the Semak Mule application, the JSJK PDRM Facebook page, or by contacting the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997,” he said. — Bernama