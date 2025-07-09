JOHOR BARU, July 9 — The peak of the South-west Monsoon, expected between July and September, could lead to localised and cross-border haze if open burning activities are not kept in check.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Siti Rohani Nadir said while this year’s monsoon is not expected to be extreme, due to the El Nino Southern Oscillation entering a neutral phase, the prolonged dry spell could still pose serious health risks, water supply shortages, forest and bush fires, as well as disruptions to the agricultural sector.

“The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has also advised the public to be alert to health risks, such as dehydration and heatstroke.

“That’s why it’s important to limit outdoor activities during midday, wear appropriate clothing and stay hydrated throughout the day,” she said in a recent interview.

She also advised the public to stay updated on weather forecasts and take preventive measures to minimise the impact of heat and potential fires throughout the period.

Siti Rohani added that from the start of the South-west Monsoon in May until early June, Johor recorded 108 open burning cases, 103 of which involved non-peatland areas.

She said the combination of hot, dry weather and uncontrolled open burning was the main cause behind these incidents.

“Monitoring data shows that bushfires on non-peatland accounted for 54.36 per cent of reported cases, followed by garbage fires (29.11 per cent), farm or orchard fires (9.98 per cent), and wood or timber waste fires (1.89 per cent).

“In comparison, only five peatland fire cases were reported, mostly caused by garbage burning. These fires are harder to put out because the soil can hold heat and embers for a long time,” she said.

She urged the public to avoid open burning, warning that such fires are difficult to control, pose serious health risks and degrade air quality.

She also called on the public to report any such incidents to the authorities immediately. — Bernama