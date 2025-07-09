KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Asean must remain a principled platform that upholds justice and international law, and champions the voices of the oppressed.

He said that Malaysia, as Asean Chair for 2025, is committed to strengthening regional cohesion and charting the region’s path towards 2045.

“Asean was not born of ease, but was forged through adversity and a steadfast commitment to dialogue — a spirit that must be diligently preserved.

“Amid global geopolitical upheaval — from Gaza, Ukraine (and) Myanmar to the Middle East — we must not succumb to the rhetoric of power or to principles that are upheld only when they serve current interests,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The prime minister said Asean’s internal strength must be reinforced by boosting intra-regional trade, increasing cross-border investments and accelerating regional economic integration.

“This is not a choice but a strategic necessity to ensure stronger resilience,” said Anwar.

In this regard, he stressed that Asean will not allow its decisions to be dictated by external powers, but will instead be a region that boldly determines its own destiny — with one voice, courage, and steadfast resolve.

“This is Malaysia’s commitment. This is Asean’s voice,” he said. — Bernama