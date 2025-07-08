KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The High Court has postponed the trial of four men accused of murdering teenager T. Nhaveen, with new dates set in November to hear their defence.

The trial was originally scheduled to resume today until Friday, following a Court of Appeal ruling in January ordering the accused to enter their defence, according to a report by Free Malaysia Today.

Deputy public prosecutor Yazid Mustaqim Roslan informed the court that the prosecution was awaiting the Federal Court’s decision on its appeal against the acquittal of a fifth man, S. Gopinaath, 34.

“We ask for the trial to be postponed to a later date while we await the judgment of the Federal Court,” he said.

Justice Radzi Abdul Hamid allowed the request, noting that proceeding before the Federal Court ruling could result in a duplicity of the trial.

The court fixed November 17 to 21 for the continuation of the trial and set September 21 for case management, to be held online, pending the outcome of the Federal Court appeal.

Deputy public prosecutor Amril Johari also appeared for the prosecution.

The four accused — J. Ragesuthan, S. Gokulan, and two others who were juveniles at the time — were initially charged with the murder of 18-year-old Nhaveen at a park in Bukit Gelugor, Penang, on June 9, 2017.

They were acquitted by the High Court in October 2023, but the Court of Appeal later ruled there was a prima facie case and ordered them to enter their defence.

Gopinaath, who was charged in 2021 after new evidence allegedly implicated him, was also acquitted, with the Court of Appeal upholding the decision.

The prosecution has since appealed Gopinaath’s acquittal to the Federal Court.