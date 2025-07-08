KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has been awarded RM100,000 in damages by the High Court in her defamation suit against a TikTok user over a video that targeted her appearance.

Justice Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh ruled that Rosmah had proven her case against Ku Muhammad Hilmie Ku Din, with the sum awarded as general and aggravated damages, according to a report published by The Star today.

“This global award in the sum of RM100,000 comprises general and aggravated damages. The claim for exemplary damages is not allowed as there is no cogent evidence before this court to support such an award,” the judge said during the damages assessment today.

The court also imposed 5 per cent annual interest on the judgment sum from the date of decision until full payment is made.

On May 28 last year, the court entered a judgment in default against Ku Hilmie after he failed to appear in the proceedings, with the question of damages left for later assessment.

Rosmah filed the lawsuit on September 19, 2023, through law firm Messrs Hafarizam Wan & Aisha Mubarak, over a video Ku Hilmie posted on TikTok on March 2, 2023.

She claimed the video contained defamatory remarks linking her to sinful behaviour, bomoh practices, polytheism, and Satan, and suggested she needed to repent.

Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, said the post damaged her reputation and exposed her to public ridicule, affecting her status as a public figure and charity patron.

She sought general, aggravated, and exemplary damages, as well as an injunction to stop Ku Hilmie or his representatives from reposting the content.

The injunction request was later withdrawn due to the defendant’s continued absence from proceedings.