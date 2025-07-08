SHAH ALAM, July 8 — The explosion of a gas pipeline in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya on April 1 was not caused by an excavator carrying out digging works that led to the massive fire, the Selangor State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said investigations by the police, the Department of Minerals and Geoscience (JMG), and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) confirmed that the above-ground work did not impact the gas pipeline, according to a report by national news agency Bernama.

He explained that the monsoon drainage pipe located above the gas pipeline remained unaffected.

“Based on my checks with the local authority, the residential area and monsoon drain construction, with a diameter of 4.2 metres, was carried out around 2008 and 2009 — before the establishment of the One-Stop Centre (OSC) in 2010,” he said during a briefing on the Putra Heights incident in the Selangor state assembly.

Amirudin also refuted claims that a property developer was carrying out unauthorised construction of shop lots near a Petronas Gas Berhad (PGB) easement.

He said the company had in fact received approval to carry out the works on March 20, 2025.

“PGB also required the developer to comply with safety conditions outlined by Petronas during a pre-work meeting before the work permit was issued,” he added.

Amirudin dismissed allegations that the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) failed to meet proper criteria when granting planning permissions involving areas under Petronas’ supervision or that it compromised buffer zone requirements.

He noted that while PGB mandates a 60-foot buffer zone, the designated buffer in the Putra Heights area was 66 feet —exceeding the minimum by six feet.

Previously, DOSH’s Petroleum Safety Division director, Husdin Che Amat stated that weak soil conditions beneath the pipeline — which failed to adequately support its structure — were the actual cause of the incident.

He said investigations found that while the gas pipeline met all technical specifications, the underside of the pipe was unsupported due to soft, damp soil, leading to a vulnerable unsupported segment.